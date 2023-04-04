Airport chemical testing finds 1 site with higher than normal concentrations, with more left to be tested

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Alaska Department of Transportation and Public Facilities is in the process of conducting tests for per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) at locations in and around the Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport.

Contaminants such as PFAS can pose a risk to human health. The DOT and Department of Environmental Conservation are working to identify and sample private water supply wells near airports. The agencies are searching to find water that contains concentrations of PFAS that are above health advisory levels.

So far, the investigation has turned up only one site with a concentration higher than that, but there are many more to test, according to Sammy Cummings, the PFAS Program Coordinator with DOT’s statewide aviation division.

“Out of the 107 that we’ve sampled, we’ve had one come up above the DEC drinking water standard,” Cummings said.

According to the department, they have identified 178 potential wells and sampled 107 of them so far. Thirty-three of those wells are connected to the airport.

Cummings says crews have been collecting samples at airports to detect remnants of an aqueous film-forming foam or AFFF — a standard firefighting agent that is a suspected source of PFAS at airports worldwide.

“PFAS is known to transport with the water and impact drinking water wells,” Cummings said. “So our mission is to mitigate the risk to human health by sampling drinking water wells near airports.”

In the past, the Anchorage airport has conducted sampling on the airport property and has confirmed the presence of the substances. The DOT wants to make sure those have not contaminated any state-owned properties or sites that the department is responsible for.

To do that, it contracted a third-party environmental contractor, Shannon & Wilson, Inc, to identify and sample any potentially impacted communities. The evaluation includes all past and present part-139 airports — those that service airlines with planes holding between 10 and 30 seats, including the Anchorage airport.

“We’ve been sampling around the Anchorage International Airport — essentially all around it — so we can determine where or if the groundwater flow is flowing,” Cummings said. “So we’ve sampled in the Spenard, Sand Lake, and Turnagain neighborhoods and we’ve already started receiving results for those.”

Cummings said as soon as they receive results indicating dangerous levels of chemicals, the department immediately notifies the resident and gives them the data.

If a sample does come back above the DEC drinking water standard, the residents are notified and an alternative drinking water source is offered.

Those who have a drinking water or garden well that has not been tested and is near the Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport are asked to reach out to the department’s PFAS program or to Shannon & Wilson in Anchorage to schedule testing.

Shannon & Wilson’s project manager can be reached at 907-561-2120. To learn more information about the PFAS abatement program, visit the DOT website.

Copyright 2023 KTUU. All rights reserved.