Anchorage School Board votes 6-1 to eliminate Family Partnership homeschool charter

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Monday, the Anchorage School Board voted 6-1 to eliminate Family Partnership’s homeschool charter and their Academic Policy Committee.

Dave Donley, who’s running for reelection to the Anchorage School Board, was the one board member who voted against dissolving the Family Partnership.

There will be a more comprehensive account of Monday’s emotional day of protest and testimony published Tuesday.

