Anchorage School Board votes 6-1 to eliminate Family Partnership homeschool charter

FastCast digital headlines for Monday, April 3, 2023.
By Joe Cadotte
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 11:05 PM AKDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Monday, the Anchorage School Board voted 6-1 to eliminate Family Partnership’s homeschool charter and their Academic Policy Committee.

Dave Donley, who’s running for reelection to the Anchorage School Board, was the one board member who voted against dissolving the Family Partnership.

There will be a more comprehensive account of Monday’s emotional day of protest and testimony published Tuesday.

Stay informed with breaking news and weather alerts from Alaska’s News Source apps

Copyright 2023 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alaska State Troopers are reporting 52-year-old Aaron Ham was killed Saturday in his North Pole...
North Pole man shot, killed in his home by stepson, troopers say
Patrick Holland, a 57-year-old transplant candidate, got a call that a new heart was available...
Finally — Fairbanks man gets new heart he needed
An Anchorage man faces 50 years in prison after pleading guilty to a 2018 murder.
Anchorage man pleads guilty to 2018 murder
Juneau Police Department, JPD
Notes appearing to threaten children left in public buildings lead to arrest of Juneau man
A $1 million-winning Powerball ticket is set to expire.
Unclaimed $1 million Powerball ticket to expire

Latest News

A 2018 image shows the residence where Simon Weyiouanna, 27, was arrested by Anchorage Police...
Family of woman stabbed to death in 2018 reacts to killer accepting plea deal
This year's tripod being put up in Nenana on the Tanana River.
Nenana Ice Classic: Alaska’s greatest guessing game
MF-Forecast-Snow 04-03-23
April still dishes out some winter weather
MF-Forecast-Snow 04-03-23
April still holds some winter weather