April still dishes out some winter weather

Winter weather advisories from Southwestern to Northwest Alaska
By Jackie Purcell
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 7:15 PM AKDT|Updated: moments ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - April is a transition month for Alaska.

While tulips may be trying to come up, snow showers could still fall.

Winter weather advisories for snow are in place from the Southwest coasts to the Interior and ending in the Northwest part of the state.

A wind advisory for pass areas along the eastern Alaska Range calls for south winds gusting up to 55 mph.

Southcentral will see rounds of rain and snow over the week. Anchorage will see a municipal election take place, with the weather not expected to hinder any voters that want to go to the polling locations.

Hot spot was Klawock with a high of 48 degrees. Cold spot was Noatak with 18 below.

Copyright 2023 KTUU. All rights reserved.

