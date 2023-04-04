April still dishes out some winter weather

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - April is a transition month for Alaska.

While tulips may be trying to come up, snow showers could still fall.

Winter weather advisories for snow are in place from the Southwest coasts to the Interior and ending in the Northwest part of the state.

A wind advisory for pass areas along the eastern Alaska Range calls for south winds gusting up to 55 mph.

Southcentral will see rounds of rain and snow over the week. Anchorage will see a municipal election take place, with the weather not expected to hinder any voters that want to go to the polling locations.

Hot spot was Klawock with a high of 48 degrees. Cold spot was Noatak with 18 below.

