Cold snap to spill into Alaska in the coming days

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Active weather in the Gulf of Alaska is keeping overcast skies across Southcentral. With the cloudy conditions, many areas are waking up to lows hovering near freezing. This is largely due to clouds acting as a blanket and keeping most of the heat trapped in at the surface. The lack of sunshine will also limit warming through the day, although with it being April, temperatures will still warm nicely into the upper 30s.

We’ll hold onto a slight chance for some snow showers though Wednesday, with little to no accumulation expected for much of the region. However, the foothills of the Talkeetna Mountains, Copper River Basin and near Whittier could see a few inches of snow. Even then, we’ll only see upwards of 3 to 4 inches by weeks end in these locations.

The area of low pressure in the Gulf of Alaska will set up shop over the open waters of the gulf, with little movement in the coming days. This will turn on the water hose to Southeast, where widespread rain and breezy winds look to return overnight through the weekend. While some areas of wintry mix can’t be ruled out into the evening hours, enough warmer air should build in through Wednesday, that a changeover to rain will occur.

As Southeast gears up for wetter conditions, the rest of the state is gearing up for a cold snap. An area of low pressure in the Arctic will dive southward through Alaska, with the core of the cold air fixated in Western and Southwest Alaska. While the coldest air will remain out of Southcentral, we’ll still see some arctic air surge into the region. By Thursday, highs are set to drop back near freezing with overnight lows falling into the 10s. It’s possible that some locations could manage to dip into the single digits, but that will only occur for your typical cold spots across Southcentral (Think parts of the Mat-Su and near Kenai and Soldotna).

The big question leading up to the weekend, is will the cold air linger. For now keeping with highs returning back near 40 degrees into Easter Sunday, but do know that the pattern trend suggests we could be colder.

Stay tuned to the changing forecast and have a wonderful Tuesday!

Copyright 2023 KTUU. All rights reserved.