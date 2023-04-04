Election Day in Anchorage

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The 2023 city election Tuesday will decide a number of seats for Anchorage Assembly and Anchorage School Board, as well as several propositions.

Over 37,000 ballots have been returned thus far, according to the municipality, out of a total of 235,564 ballots that were sent out to registered voters, or 15.8%, the majority of those so far (61.8%) being sent via drop boxes around the city.

Ballots sent via mail require first-class postage and will need to be postmarked by the end of the day April 4.

Ballot drop boxes do not need any postage, and can be found at the following locations:

Anchorage City Hall

Loussac Library

Eagle River Town Center

ASD Education Center

Bartlett High School

Begich Middle School

Clark Middle School

Dimond High School

Election Center

Fairview Community Recreation Center

Girdwood Community Center

O’Malley’s on the Green

Planning and Development Center

Service High School

South Anchorage High School

Spenard Community Recreation Center

UAA Alaska Airlines Center

West Anchorage High School

Only Chugiak-Eagle River ballots will be available at the Eagle River Town Center, but all municipal ballots will be available at City Hall and the Loussac Library.

Three Anchorage Vote Centers are available for in-person voting on April 4: City Hall at 632 Sixth Avenue, the Loussac Library and the Eagle River Town Center.

Information about secure ballot drop boxes and hours for Anchorage Vote Centers are available on the municipal website.

