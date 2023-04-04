Election Day in Anchorage

FastCast digital headlines for Tuesday, April 4, 2023.
By Joey Klecka
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 9:41 AM AKDT|Updated: moments ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The 2023 city election Tuesday will decide a number of seats for Anchorage Assembly and Anchorage School Board, as well as several propositions.

Over 37,000 ballots have been returned thus far, according to the municipality, out of a total of 235,564 ballots that were sent out to registered voters, or 15.8%, the majority of those so far (61.8%) being sent via drop boxes around the city.

Ballots sent via mail require first-class postage and will need to be postmarked by the end of the day April 4.

Find all Anchorage election info and stories here!

Ballot drop boxes do not need any postage, and can be found at the following locations:

  • Anchorage City Hall
  • Loussac Library
  • Eagle River Town Center
  • ASD Education Center
  • Bartlett High School
  • Begich Middle School
  • Clark Middle School
  • Dimond High School
  • Election Center
  • Fairview Community Recreation Center
  • Girdwood Community Center
  • O’Malley’s on the Green
  • Planning and Development Center
  • Service High School
  • South Anchorage High School
  • Spenard Community Recreation Center
  • UAA Alaska Airlines Center
  • West Anchorage High School

Only Chugiak-Eagle River ballots will be available at the Eagle River Town Center, but all municipal ballots will be available at City Hall and the Loussac Library.

Three Anchorage Vote Centers are available for in-person voting on April 4: City Hall at 632 Sixth Avenue, the Loussac Library and the Eagle River Town Center.

Information about secure ballot drop boxes and hours for Anchorage Vote Centers are available on the municipal website.

