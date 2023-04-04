‘I don’t feel no older’: Woman celebrates 103 years of life

Effie Nipper celebrated 103 years of life.
By WLKY staff
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 5:29 PM AKDT
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WLKY) – A woman from Louisville, Kentucky, marked a major milestone this past weekend.

Effie Nipper turned 103 years old.

Dozens of her family members and friends joined her for a big celebration on Saturday.

Nipper said she’s managed to live this long by eating healthy, going to church, and loving everybody.

She also said she doesn’t feel that old, but she has admitted she’s dealt with more pain as she’d aged.

