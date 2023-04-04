Judge dismisses sexual abuse charges against former acting Alaska Attorney General

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A state superior court judge has dismissed all sexual abuse charges against the state’s former acting Attorney General Ed Sniffen.

Sniffen was accused of having a sexual relationship in 1991 with a then 17-year-old high school student when he was 27 years old and the coach of her high school mock trial team.

The alleged victim, Nikki Dougherty White, went public with her story in January of 2021 after learning that Gov. Mike Dunleavy had nominated Sniffen for the attorney general position. Sniffen had served as acting attorney general since August of 2020. He abruptly withdrew his name from consideration just before the allegations were made public.

Sniffen was charged in September of 2022 with three counts of felony abuse of a minor to which he pleaded not guilty. Sniffen’s attorney argued that the case should be dismissed because the statute of limitations — which was five years at the time of the alleged offense — had long expired. Judge Peter Ramgren agreed, and even though current Alaska law has no statute of limitations for felony sexual abuse of a minor, Ramgren ruled that could not be applied retroactively to Sniffen’s case.

Sniffen’s attorney Jeffrey Robinson was not able to comment on the case. Robinson said Sniffen was unavailable for an interview in response. But Dougherty White, Sniffen’s accuser, was disappointed with the judge’s ruling and the fact that the case would not go to trial.

“I never got a chance to say this is what happened,” Dougherty White said. “And that kind of the whole, real-life aspect of what that does to a person for the rest of their lives — the after-effects — none of that got a chance to be heard. So I just feel that I was silenced before I got a chance to even speak.”

Dougherty White said she hoped the judge’s dismissal wouldn’t discourage others who felt they’d been victimized from coming forward.

“So often what we are asked to tell is our stories and stories imply fiction. What happened to me was real and it had real effects that have cascaded throughout my life. And I did this so that perhaps it might be easier for others to come forward and tell their truth,” she said.

The State of Alaska still has an opportunity to appeal the decision. A spokesperson for the Department of Law said Monday they were still reviewing the judge’s ruling and had yet to make a decision on an appeal.

