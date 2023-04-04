Russian Mission man convicted of attempted murder, robbery

By Shannon Cole
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 4:01 PM AKDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
BETHEL, Alaska (KTUU) - A man from Russian Mission has been convicted by a Bethel Superior Court jury of a variety of charges — including attempted murder — stemming from a robbery attempt in July of 2021.

According to the Department of Law, 22-year-old Jalen Minock and two others attempted to rob another resident in Russian Mission. The victim of the attempted robbery was shot twice with a shotgun during the robbery attempt. Minock’s co-defendants also fired shotguns at a nearby house where they believed the victim was hiding, causing three adults and seven children inside of the home to hide inside of a bedroom.

Minock was convicted of first-degree attempted murder, first-degree robbery, second-degree misconduct involving weapons, and 11 counts of third-degree assault.

Minock was taken into custody by the Department of Corrections and is being held without bail until his sentencing hearing currently scheduled for Sept. 15. He faces up to 99 years in prison for the attempted murder charge and up to 32 years for the additional charges.

