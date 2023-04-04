Walmart is laying off more than 2,000 warehouse workers

Walmart is America’s largest private employer.
Walmart is America’s largest private employer.(Source: Walmart Inc.)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 6:10 AM AKDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Walmart is laying off more than 2,000 workers in its warehouse.

The cuts are happening in Texas, Pennsylvania, Florida and New Jersey, according to Walmart’s filing with the Department of Labor.

The company recently told investors to expect slower sales and profit growth in the year ahead.

Walmart’s core lower-income shoppers continue to be hit by inflation which could impact sales.

The retail giant is also raising its average minimum wage from $12 to $14 an hour which could squeeze profit margins.

Walmart is America’s largest private employer.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jon Kotwicki readies the large cargo jet to be transported from Merrill Field to Big Lake by...
Big Lake resident prepares to transport cargo plane via Glenn Highway with plans to renovate into an Airbnb
Alaska State Troopers are reporting 52-year-old Aaron Ham was killed Saturday in his North Pole...
North Pole man shot, killed in his home by stepson, troopers say
Patrick Holland, a 57-year-old transplant candidate, got a call that a new heart was available...
Finally — Fairbanks man gets new heart he needed
Juneau Police Department, JPD
Notes appearing to threaten children left in public buildings lead to arrest of Juneau man
This map locates the Willow oil-drilling project in Alaska’s Western Arctic, which the Biden...
Alaska oil plan opponents lose 1st fight over Willow project

Latest News

An empty flagpole stands between the national flags of France and Estonia outside NATO...
Finland joins NATO, dealing blow to Russia for Ukraine war
Former president Donald Trump arrives at Trump Tower in New York on Monday, April 3, 2023....
Donald Trump set to be arraigned in historic court moment
McGrath, 53, served as chief of staff to former Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan.
Lawyer: Ex-Maryland political aide dead after manhunt
Trainer Marcia Hinton pets Lolita, a captive orca whale, during a performance at the Miami...
Bringing Lolita home: How to release a long-captive orca