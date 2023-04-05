Anchorage Assembly, school board incumbents hold early leads in municipal election

By Nolin Ainsworth
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 9:42 PM AKDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Incumbents Christopher Constant and Felix Rivera led in their respective Anchorage Assembly races after the first round of preliminary results of the Regular Municipal Election was released on Tuesday night.

The election featured races in five districts (two in District 5) of the Anchorage Assembly as well as seats C and D of the Anchorage School Board. Only the North Anchorage and Midtown Anchorage seats had races with incumbents as the other five seats opened after Assembly members either stepped down, hit their term limit or were elected to a different position.

Constant, hoping to continue serving Seat B in District 1 (North Anchorage), led by a wide margin in the first round of election results. Challenged by candidates Nick Danger and John Trueblood, Constant received 2,006 votes or 60% of the total vote. Trueblood received 707 votes and Danger received 360 votes.

Rivera’s race for Seat G in District 4 (Midtown) against challenger Travis Szanto was closer. Rivera, who is running for this third term on the Assembly, received 2,767 votes compared to Szanto’s 2,172 votes.

Incumbent Dave Donley led Irene Boll 16,272-12,099 in School Board Seat C, while incumbent Andy Holleman led Mark Anthony Cox 15,512-12,613 in School Board Seat D.

For a full list of election results, visit Alaska’s News Source Election Results Page.

