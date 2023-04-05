Colder air makes an April comeback

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Cold air is in play once again, and will be slipping southward in the coming days.

Single digit temperatures overnight are likely in the northern Susitna Valley and Copper River Basin by Thursday night, and likely Friday night too.

Winter weather advisories for snow will drop off in the Interior and Brooks Range by tomorrow morning.

Rain is heading into the Southeast part of the state. An upper level trough keeps a flow of moisture heading their way through the end of the week.

Hot spot was Ketchikan with a high of 46 degrees. Cold spot was Noatak with 25 below.

