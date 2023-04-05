Mat-Su nonprofit expands access to free medical equipment loans

WASILLA, Alaska (KTUU) - Valley Charities, a nonprofit in the Matanuska-Susitna Borough, has recently expanded its Durable Medical Equipment Lending Program with the help of grant funding from the Mat-Su Health Foundation. The program allows valley residents to borrow Durable Medical Equipment such as canes, walkers, wheelchairs, transfer boards, and bathroom aids completely free of charge for up to six months at a time.

According to Valley Charities executive director John Rozzi, the program has been in place for over 60 years. The expansion now allows the program to run out of its own separate building with more inventory and tracking software that calculates where there’s a need.

“Not only can we reach more people, we can do it in an efficient way and we can track it better,” Rozzi said. “We can keep track of what it is that everybody really needs on a regular basis.”

The new location has also been equipped with an industrial-grade cleaning and disinfecting machine that washes used equipment before being physically inspected and placed back into rotation.

About 10 years ago, the program was lending out about $100,000 worth of medical equipment every year — an amount that has now grown to $300,000 worth of inventory, according to Rozzi.

The nonprofit’s store manager Randy Miller has been working for the organization since last September and helped the company move into the new building in Wasilla.

“Last week alone I had 48 people come in for the week,” Miller said. “That’s people either bringing equipment back or signing equipment out.”

On Tuesday, Miller’s inventory software showed that of the 617 active assets Valley Charities has available with 278 were currently leased out. Miller said that the organization does accept donations of no longer used DME from the public as long as it’s still functional.

“If it’s still good medical equipment, we’ll clean it up and give it back out to the community,” Miller said.

Valley Charities does have future plans to expand access to more northerly borough communities like Talkeetna and Sutton.

“One of the big reasons why we’re getting the word out right now is so we can reach more people,” Rozzi said.

