Mother of fentanyl overdose victim advocates for House bill as it advances to Senate

JUNEAU, Alaska (KTUU) - Gov. Mike Dunleavy introduced a measure in October 2022 to combat the fentanyl crisis, and some are using their personal experience with the effects of the drug to back it.

House Bill 66 would add longer drug sentences for drug dealers and manufacturers in Alaska, specifically in the case of an overdose death.

Sandy Snodgrass has been advocating for fentanyl response in Alaska ever since her son died from a fentanyl overdose. She says seeing HB 66 advance to the Senate in the Alaska state legislature gives her hope.

“This is how I stay close to my son,” Snodgrass said. “I think he does not want — I know he did not want to die that day — and I know he doesn’t want other Alaskans to die from fentanyl poisoning.”

According to the Department of Health, there were 253 overdose deaths in Alaska in 2021, a 74% increase from the previous year and the largest percentage increase in overdose deaths in any state in the United States. Snodgrass believes this bill will help prevent further deaths.

“It’s to save lives,” she said. “Fentanyl continues to kill Alaskans at an alarming rate, and we need our Alaskan leaders to stand up in response to stem the flow of fentanyl deaths in this state.”

HB 66 passed through the House Judiciary Committee and is now with the Finance Committee.

According to Alaska state law, current charges for drug-related deaths are considered manslaughter. If passed, the bill would make longer prison sentences for drug dealers and drug manufacturers connected to overdose deaths.

Rep. Sarah Vance believes it will motivate people to reconsider their actions.

“There’s potential for you to be charged for second-degree murder,” Vance said during the committee meeting. “If your actions cause the death of another individual, there are consequences.”

Critics of the bill warn that people could be prosecuted when they had no intent of hurting others. Rep. David Eastman gave an example of giving medicine to a loved one with no malicious intent.

“Even if you had no intent to hurt someone or for someone to die, now you will be put with the label of murderer,” Eastman said.

Others believe the bill specifically targets high-level drug dealers and manufacturers.

Snodgrass says the bill is something very personal to her as she lost her only child to the fentanyl crisis.

“He was safe in the wilderness in Alaska, he loved to be in the woods climbing mountains and he was safer there than he was in my home, in Anchorage,” she said.

A date has not been listed by the Senate Judiciary Committee for the next hearing on the bill.

Copyright 2023 KTUU. All rights reserved.