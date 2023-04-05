Trending Colder: Arctic air spills back into Alaska

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Colder air is already spilling back into Alaska, with wind chill readings along the Slope dropping back near -50. While the coldest air will stay over the Northwest Arctic Borough and Southwest Alaska, Southcentral will also knock several degrees off our highs over the coming days. With the cold air expected to arrive overnight into Thursday, we’ll see one more seasonal day.

Light snow showers will impact parts of Southcentral this morning, with just a trace amount of accumulation expected. While up to half an inch can’t be ruled out, that will primarily be confined to the Anchorage and Eagle River Hillside and parts of the Mat-Su Valley. As the snow comes to an end through mid-morning, we’ll begin to see clouds slowly break away. While some sunshine can’t be ruled out through the day, the better opportunity exists into Thursday.

Starting tonight, temperatures begin to fall into the teens and 20s across Southcentral. With falling temperatures expected, many roads and puddle will see refreezing on the surface. You’ll want to remain cautious in areas that is prone to ponding from the slow, but on-going breakup. Thursday into the first part of the weekend will lead to sunnier skies for Southcentral. For now, keeping highs in the lower 30s, but some locations will likely struggle to break into the 30s by weeks end. The coldest air will certainly be felt during the nights, with many spots waking up Friday morning to lows in the single digits and teens.

The trend of colder weather looks to linger through Easter, with a high in the low to mid 30s expected. While we’re holding with temperatures near 40 as we start off next week, do know that trends suggest we could see the colder air linger through the middle of next week.

The biggest takeaway, is that colder than average temperatures (~40° is an average high for the first week of April) will keep an Easter chill around for many. It’s likely that areas across Western Alaska, will struggle to break out of the lower 10s in the days to come.

While much of the state will deal with a blast of Arctic air, Southeast is gearing up for widespread rain and breezy conditions. 1 to 3″ of rain looks possible through tomorrow, with more rain into Easter Weekend.

Have a wonderful Wednesday!

