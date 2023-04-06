3 rehabilitated monk seals return to the wild after months of ‘plumping up’

Officials found the malnourished trio last year near Midway Atoll.
By HNN Staff and Andrew McMunn
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 1:43 PM AKDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (KHNL/Gray News) - Three endangered monk seals were returned to the wild after being rehabilitated.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said the malnourished trio was found last year at the Papahanaumokuakea Marine National Monument in Hawaii.

Officials took the seals to the Ke Kai Ola marine hospital in Kailua-Kona where they spent months “plumping up.”

Officials deemed the seals, named Alena, Lelehua, and Ikaika, healthy enough to return to the wild after three days of a “soft” release last month at Midway Atoll.

Due to potential existing threats in the wild, the NOAA said it will continue to monitor the endangered monk seals using satellite tags and unique flipper tags.

Copyright 2023 KHNL via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An artist rendering of a Boeing 727 that is now being planned to be used as an Airbnb and...
Big Lake resident prepares to transport cargo plane via Glenn Highway with plans to renovate into an Airbnb
State extends deadline for studded tire removal
Deadline extended for studded tire removal
Anchorage Assembly incumbents hold early leads in Municipal election
Anchorage Assembly, school board incumbents hold early leads in municipal election
Reagan Martz is accused of manslaughter for the 2018 death of Jennifer Horazdovsky, after his...
Trial underway for man charged in 2018 boating death in Big Lake
Anchorage School Board votes 6-1 to eliminate Family Partnership homeschool charter
Anchorage School Board votes to eliminate Family Partnership homeschool charter

Latest News

Kuskokwim region tribes sue to stop Donlin gold mine
Kuskokwim region tribes sue to stop Donlin gold mine
A collapsed storm pipe under 15th Avenue created a massive pothole Thursday morning that has...
Storm pipe collapse leads to Airport Heights sinkhole, road closure
FILE - A great egret flies above a great blue heron in a wetland inside the Detroit River...
Biden vetoes bill that sought to toss EPA water protections
Dawn Whitlow, of Virginia Beach, Va., center, attends a rally as part of Transgender Day of...
US would bar full ban on trans athletes but allow exceptions