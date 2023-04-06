Alaska Housing Finance Corporation opens Anchorage rental voucher wait list

By Lauren Maxwell
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 6:26 PM AKDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Renters who need help paying for housing have a new option — they can apply for an Anchorage Housing Choice Voucher by getting on a newly-opened wait list with the Alaska Housing Finance Corporation.

“The last time the voucher program waiting list was open in Anchorage was April of 2021,” said AHFC Public Housing Director Cathy Stone. “So we’re two years away from that now. We worked through most of those applicants from the prior list, and so now we are ready to add new folks, and start working through that and calling them in.”

Stone said the need for housing in the Anchorage Bowl is high, based on the number of people who have already applied to the income-based program in the five days since the list opened.

“As of today we have 842 applicants for the waiting list, which is double what we were trending a couple years ago,” Stone said.

The vouchers allow people to find housing anywhere in the municipality including Girdwood, Eagle River and Eklutna. Depending on the individual situation, a portion of the rent is paid directly to the landlord. Stone said people who make at or below 50% of the area median income are encouraged to apply. The agency offers an income calculator for applicants to use.

Applications are taken online but people who don’t have access to computers or need assistance applying can also go to the AHFC Office at 440 East Benson Boulevard and receive help in-person, weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. People interested in the program, including potential landlords can call 907-330-6100 for more information.

Stone said getting on the wait list before it closes on April 30 is an essential first step, but it’s no guarantee a voucher will be available right away. After the list closes a computer will randomly sort the names to determine their order, which means a wait for a voucher could be long or short.

“Usually we say within two years you can be called in for a voucher, but some folks will get called in within a month or two months or six months,” Stone said. “Some might be a year or two depending where you are on the list.”

The waitlist is specifically for housing vouchers for use within the municipality of Anchorage. A separate application process is available for vouchers in other locations around the state.

