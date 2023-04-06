Anchorage airport parking garage at 50% capacity

South Terminal Parking garage at 50 percent capacity.
By Georgina Fernandez and Luke Patrick
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 6:49 PM AKDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Travelers at the Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport will have limited parking through October. On April 1, construction on the south terminal parking garage kicked off, leaving the garage at 50% capacity. Currently, levels 3 and 4 are closed, as construction workers begin demolition.

“We do understand that is a bother and it is a nuisance to people that need to find parking but it is necessary and we can’t avoid it,” said Megan Peters, the Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport Communications Coordinator.

Over the next seven months, workers will replace the garage’s asphalt and re-stripe the new surfaces. The renovations, Peters said, are critical and overdue.

“This is not cosmetic. This is structural,” Peters said. “It is critical for us to do so we can maintain the garage for years to come.”

However, with the visitor season rapidly approaching, finding parking is a concern for travelers.

“My girlfriend, she lives in Big Lake, and we’d leave (the car) here when we travel and that was a definite ease coming back and not having to deal with travel all the way to there,” Kodiak’s Andrew Sablon said.

The airport does offer long-term parking, the north terminal parking lot, and has an overflow parking area available for travelers. Peters recommends that travelers arrive three hours before their departure time to ensure they have time to find parking and walk to the airport. Peters’ main piece of advice is to have a transportation plan in place.

“The best advice we have is to try and get dropped off,” Peters said. “Whether it be by a friend, a rideshare, getting a taxi, whatever taxi service people like to use.”

Once construction is finished on levels three and four, workers will begin tackling the lower levels. Officials say they are expected to wrap up construction by October.

Stay informed with breaking news and weather alerts from Alaska’s News Source apps

Copyright 2023 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An artist rendering of a Boeing 727 that is now being planned to be used as an Airbnb and...
Big Lake resident prepares to transport cargo plane via Glenn Highway with plans to renovate into an Airbnb
Anchorage School Board votes 6-1 to eliminate Family Partnership homeschool charter
Anchorage School Board votes to eliminate Family Partnership homeschool charter
This photo shows former President Donald Trump in the courtroom for his arraignment in New York...
Trump charged with 34 felony counts in hush money scheme
Anchorage Assembly incumbents hold early leads in Municipal election
Anchorage Assembly, school board incumbents hold early leads in municipal election
Family of woman stabbed to death in 2018 reacts to killer accepting plea deal
Family of woman stabbed to death in 2018 reacts to killer accepting plea deal

Latest News

Trial underway for man charged in 2018 boating death in Big Lake
The Alaska Housing Finance Corporation has opened the wait list for housing vouchers in Anchorage
Alaska Housing Finance Corporation opens Anchorage rental voucher wait list
On April 1st, construction on the South Terminal Parking garage kicked off, leaving the garage...
ANC's South Terminal Parking garage is at 50 percent capacity
On March 27th, around 8,000 soldiers hit the Yukon Training Area, during the 11th Airborne...
Over 8,000 soldiers perfect Arctic combat skills during multinational readiness exercise