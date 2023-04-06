Anchorage airport parking garage at 50% capacity

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Travelers at the Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport will have limited parking through October. On April 1, construction on the south terminal parking garage kicked off, leaving the garage at 50% capacity. Currently, levels 3 and 4 are closed, as construction workers begin demolition.

“We do understand that is a bother and it is a nuisance to people that need to find parking but it is necessary and we can’t avoid it,” said Megan Peters, the Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport Communications Coordinator.

Over the next seven months, workers will replace the garage’s asphalt and re-stripe the new surfaces. The renovations, Peters said, are critical and overdue.

“This is not cosmetic. This is structural,” Peters said. “It is critical for us to do so we can maintain the garage for years to come.”

However, with the visitor season rapidly approaching, finding parking is a concern for travelers.

“My girlfriend, she lives in Big Lake, and we’d leave (the car) here when we travel and that was a definite ease coming back and not having to deal with travel all the way to there,” Kodiak’s Andrew Sablon said.

The airport does offer long-term parking, the north terminal parking lot, and has an overflow parking area available for travelers. Peters recommends that travelers arrive three hours before their departure time to ensure they have time to find parking and walk to the airport. Peters’ main piece of advice is to have a transportation plan in place.

“The best advice we have is to try and get dropped off,” Peters said. “Whether it be by a friend, a rideshare, getting a taxi, whatever taxi service people like to use.”

Once construction is finished on levels three and four, workers will begin tackling the lower levels. Officials say they are expected to wrap up construction by October.

Copyright 2023 KTUU. All rights reserved.