April weather stalls spring a bit

Below zero temperatures for parts of Alaska
By Jackie Purcell
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 5:47 PM AKDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Temperatures in Northwest Alaska were down to the 20s below zero early Wednesday as cold Arctic air makes an April comeback. And get ready, because that cold air will be moving into Southcentral.

Snow in the Interior holds on, and there is still a winter weather advisory in effect for the eastern Interior, bordering Canada. Snow is expected 4 to 10 inches.

The jet stream is moving south of the Aleutians, and that is helping to drive low pressure systems, or storms across the north Pacific, and that energy then gets swept up in a longwave trough in the Gulf of Alaska. This pattern brings rain to Southeast in several rounds through the rest of the week.

Also, it is the last day to turn in tickets for the Nenana Ice Classic. The next step now, wait for the ice to go out on the Tanana River!

Hot spot was Sitka with a high of 45 degrees. Cold spot was Noatak with 27 below.

