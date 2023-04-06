Deadline extended for studded tire removal

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Alaska drivers will have more time this year when to remove studded tires from their vehicles.

The Department of Public Safety issued an emergency order on Wednesday extending the deadline to remove studded tires by two weeks for both the northern and southern parts of the state.

Drivers south of 60 degrees north — making up the Southeast, Southwest, Aleutian Chain, Southern Kenai Peninsula and Kodiak — have an extended deadline of May 1, two weeks later than the initial deadline of April 15. All drivers north of the 60 degree latitude marker, making up the rest of the state and its major highways like the Sterling Highway, have an extended deadline of May 15. The previous deadline for removal was May 1.

The department cited persistent inclement driving conditions across the state as the reason behind the deadline change.

“Much of Alaska is experiencing prolonged winter weather after a heavy snow winter that has extended the ice season well into April,” Commissioner Jim Cockrell said. “This 15-day extension for the studded tire removal deadline will provide additional time to switch to regular tires without compromising safety.”

The press release added that some municipalities and boroughs maintain their own rules around the use of studded tires.

Alaska drivers will have an extra two weeks to remove studded tires from their vehicles. (Alaska Department of Public Safety)

