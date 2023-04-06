Deadline extended for studded tire removal

FastCast digital headlines for Wednesday, April 5, 2023.
By Nolin Ainsworth
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 4:43 PM AKDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Alaska drivers will have more time this year when to remove studded tires from their vehicles.

The Department of Public Safety issued an emergency order on Wednesday extending the deadline to remove studded tires by two weeks for both the northern and southern parts of the state.

Drivers south of 60 degrees north — making up the Southeast, Southwest, Aleutian Chain, Southern Kenai Peninsula and Kodiak — have an extended deadline of May 1, two weeks later than the initial deadline of April 15. All drivers north of the 60 degree latitude marker, making up the rest of the state and its major highways like the Sterling Highway, have an extended deadline of May 15. The previous deadline for removal was May 1.

The department cited persistent inclement driving conditions across the state as the reason behind the deadline change.

“Much of Alaska is experiencing prolonged winter weather after a heavy snow winter that has extended the ice season well into April,” Commissioner Jim Cockrell said. “This 15-day extension for the studded tire removal deadline will provide additional time to switch to regular tires without compromising safety.”

The press release added that some municipalities and boroughs maintain their own rules around the use of studded tires.

Alaska drivers will have an extra two weeks to remove studded tires from their vehicles.
Alaska drivers will have an extra two weeks to remove studded tires from their vehicles.(Alaska Department of Public Safety)
Stay informed with breaking news and weather alerts from Alaska’s News Source apps

Copyright 2023 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An artist rendering of a Boeing 727 that is now being planned to be used as an Airbnb and...
Big Lake resident prepares to transport cargo plane via Glenn Highway with plans to renovate into an Airbnb
Anchorage School Board votes 6-1 to eliminate Family Partnership homeschool charter
Anchorage School Board votes to eliminate Family Partnership homeschool charter
This photo shows former President Donald Trump in the courtroom for his arraignment in New York...
Trump charged with 34 felony counts in hush money scheme
Anchorage Assembly incumbents hold early leads in Municipal election
Anchorage Assembly, school board incumbents hold early leads in municipal election
Family of woman stabbed to death in 2018 reacts to killer accepting plea deal
Family of woman stabbed to death in 2018 reacts to killer accepting plea deal

Latest News

Bronson names Mario Bird as acting chief of staff
Bronson names Mario Bird as acting chief of staff
The children's book "You Are Home With Me," illustrated by Mitchell Thomas Watley, is shown at...
Publisher drops Alaska children’s illustrator for anti-trans notes
FastCast April 5, 2023
Anchorage Assembly incumbents hold early leads in Municipal election
Anchorage Assembly, school board incumbents hold early leads in municipal election