Easter chill heading to Southcentral Alaska

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - While the cold has yet to spill into Southcentral Alaska, the drier air has already arrived. Just within the last 24 hours, the dew point has dropped nearly 20 degrees.

Thanks to northerly winds up to 10 mph, we’ll continue to see the drier and eventually the colder air filter into the region. We’re still seeing some lingering areas of light snow showers this morning, with most locations seeing a trace amount of accumulation. The only exception will be higher elevations and through the Copper River Basin.

Any light snow will come to an end through the day, as clearer skies slowly return to Southcentral. Parts of the Mat-Su and eastern Prince William Sound could stay up under mostly cloudy skies through the day. Into the evening hours, as the skies clear out, colder conditions will settle into the region. Many locations across Southcentral will wake up tomorrow morning with single-digit wind chills. This comes as northerly winds will continue to pump in cold Arctic air. While it isn’t bitter cold, it will be cold for April.

The average high for this time of year is right around 40 degrees, with many spots through Easter weekend struggling to climb out of the 20s. While the afternoons will be cold, it will certainly be the overnight lows that will bring a chill. Many spots across Southcentral could see some single-digit lows through Saturday morning.

While the trend is for colder conditions to remain through Easter, we’re also watching another round of possible snow. A low which is currently south of the Aleutians will turn into the Gulf of Alaska later tomorrow and lead to a gradual increase in cloud coverage once more. The low looks to move north-northwest through the weekend, with snow looking possible across Southcentral both Saturday and Sunday. Right now it’s too soon to tell how much if any accumulation we’ll see, but note that snow is looking increasingly likely for the weekend.

While Southcentral gears up for a cold snap, Southeast Alaska is once again dealing with widespread rain and breezy conditions. It’s possible through Easter weekend that many spots could see 2 to 4 inches of rain, with the heaviest occurring through the Southern Inner Channels.

Have a wonderful Thursday!

