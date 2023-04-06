Frustrations flare as APD body cam arbitration gets delayed — again

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The timeline for getting body cameras on Anchorage police officers has once again been pushed back, this time by as much as six months.

The Anchorage Police Department made the announcement Wednesday at the Anchorage Assembly Public Safety Committee meeting. Anchorage Police Chief Michael Kerle emphasized that by the end of next week, the final assessment and selection for the vendors of possible body cameras will be done. Then the process of purchasing and contracting will begin.

The department had previously suggested that use of cameras could be pushed off until the beginning of next year.

The arbitration process was set to take place in April but now it is being pushed back to late fall. Arbitration was made necessary when the Municipality of Anchorage and the police union failed to agree on implementation standards.

Anchorage Deputy Chief Sean Case broke the news by saying they ran into some “snags.”

“There was an additional issue that came up in negotiations and both parties agreed that additional complication with the policy that came up required more preparation time and potentially an even longer arbitration period,” Case said.

Anchorage Assembly members voiced their frustrations with the delays, which have plagued the process since a ballot measure to fund body cams was approved by voters in April 2021. Assembly member Kevin Cross said the Assembly has been taking a hands-off approach in regard to body cams, but that may have to change.

“(It’s) extremely frustrating,” Cross said. “My concern has been by the time we iron out all these snags, our equipment will be outdated. It seems to be taking quite some time.”

Assembly member Felix Rivera said he had a visceral reaction to the news.

“I just think people are stuck, so my message to both the administration and the police department and the union is that y’all need to get unstuck, because the voters voted on this and they want to see action,” Rivera said. “They want to see body-worn cameras on officers.”

Rich Curtner with the Alaska Black Caucus was at the committee meeting and said the members in the meeting were left frustrated with the police department.

“I’m really surprised we haven’t had a major incident all this time, and if we do, people are going to wonder — if there’s an incident between the police and the community — where’s the body camera coverage?” Curtner said.

Case apologized for the setback and said he was not able to publicly talk about the policy he was referring to that related to the delays for body cameras.

