Kuskokwim region tribes sue to stop Donlin gold mine

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A group of Kuskokwim region tribes is suing in federal court to stop the development of the Donlin Gold open-pit mine.

The Tuluksak Native Community, being represented by Earthjustice, filed suit today — alongside the Orutsararmiut Native Council and the Organized Village of Kwethluk — in an effort to halt construction of what would be the largest pure-gold open-pit mine in the world.

Tuluksak tribal leaders cited a different nearby mine as harming water quality and the health of residents and wildlife resources in the area.

They also said they are concerned about the possible release of toxic chemicals that could come with the mine, which is slated for a location just 10 miles north of the Kuskokwim River and includes a two-square-mile, 1,800-foot-deep open pit, along with support infrastructure.

The federal lawsuit asks the court to invalidate multiple federal authorizations for the project.

Donlin Gold External Affairs Manager Kristina Woolston shared a prepared statement Wednesday that said in part: “Donlin Gold stakeholders fully believe that this lawsuit is without merit.”

It added that there was a rigorous, six-year federal permitting process, saying the company “supports the Alaska Native communities both surrounding the project and within the state as a whole.”

