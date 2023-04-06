Man dies in Kasilof house fire sparked by gas leak

KASILOF, Alaska (KTUU) - A man was found dead Thursday morning after a gas leak led to a house exploding on the Kenai Peninsula.

The victim was identified as 69-year-old Stephen Okkonen of Kasilof, according to Alaska State Troopers. Officials said a gas leak was discovered as the cause of the explosion and fire.

Troopers said they were first alerted to the blaze around mile 7.5 of Kalifornsky Beach Road shortly before 5:30 a.m. Okkonen’s body was found in the home, which he owned.

Troopers didn’t release the cause of Okkonen’s death, but said that will be determined later after an investigation by the State Medical Examiner.

Copyright 2023 KTUU. All rights reserved.