Storm pipe collapse leads to Airport Heights sinkhole, road closure

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A collapsed storm pipe under 15th Avenue created a massive pothole Thursday morning that has closed the road in both directions, according to officials with the city’s street maintenance department.

The Anchorage Police Department issued an alert saying that 15th Avenue between Orca Street and Lake Otis Parkway will be closed until Saturday due to a “large sinkhole” that developed.

The municipal street maintenance manager, Paul Vanlandingham, told Alaska’s News Source Thursday that a collapsed storm pipe was to blame for the hole, and that the road will be closed in both directions to make repairs and further inspect the area.

Crews could be seen Thursday morning digging into the street. The initial hole appeared to observers to be just a few feet wide.

This is a developing story. Check back for further updates.

