Task force urges North Pacific Fisheries Management Council to incorporate more local and Indigenous knowledge

Task force urges NPFMC to incorporate more local and Indigenous knowledge in decision-making process
By Joe Kinneen
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 7:42 PM AKDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Incorporating Indigenous and local perspectives in the North Pacific Fisheries Management Council’s decision-making process was the focus of the Local Knowledge Traditional Knowledge and Subsistence Information Task Force.

The task force presented its findings and recommendations dating back to its creation in 2020 to the Scientific and Statistical Committee on Wednesday. Kate Haapala and Sarah Wise are co-chairs for the task force, and they point to the wealth of Indigenous knowledge that can be utilized.

“Tribes are a crucial part, and their perspectives are a crucial part for the council to consider in their decision making,” Haapala said.

One of the recommendations that the task force suggested included a way for Tribes to get in direct contact with the council and adopt the LKTKS search engine, a directory of nearly 350 information sources as of April 5.

“There’s a tremendous amount of information and knowledge that people are that people have through experience, and through their lifetimes and across generations,” Wise said.

Public testimony was held after the task force’s presentation, where three people spoke before the Scientific and Statistical Committee. All of the members of the committee indicated their support for the task force, as well as members of the public who gave their testimony.

“It’s about bringing into this process to previously disregarded and undervalued knowledge and wisdom of an entire sector of Alaska’s population,” testifier Mateo Paz-Soldan said.

The task force will have another presentation for the Advisory Committee on Friday, both the Scientific and Statistical Committees will give their report to the NPFMC, which will then hear the task force’s last presentation before the council makes a final decision.

How to watch Alaska's News Source your way with our family of streaming apps

Copyright 2023 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An artist rendering of a Boeing 727 that is now being planned to be used as an Airbnb and...
Big Lake resident prepares to transport cargo plane via Glenn Highway with plans to renovate into an Airbnb
Anchorage School Board votes 6-1 to eliminate Family Partnership homeschool charter
Anchorage School Board votes to eliminate Family Partnership homeschool charter
This photo shows former President Donald Trump in the courtroom for his arraignment in New York...
Trump charged with 34 felony counts in hush money scheme
Anchorage Assembly incumbents hold early leads in Municipal election
Anchorage Assembly, school board incumbents hold early leads in municipal election
Family of woman stabbed to death in 2018 reacts to killer accepting plea deal
Family of woman stabbed to death in 2018 reacts to killer accepting plea deal

Latest News

Reagan Martz is accused of manslaughter for the 2018 death of Jennifer Horazdovsky, after his...
Trial underway for man charged in 2018 boating death in Big Lake
On April 1st, construction on the South Terminal Parking garage kicked off, leaving the garage...
Anchorage airport parking garage at 50% capacity
Trial underway for man charged in 2018 boating death in Big Lake
Task force urges NPFMC to incorporate more local and Indigenous knowledge in decision-making...
Task force urges NPFMC to incorporate more local and Indigenous knowledge