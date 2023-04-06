Task force urges North Pacific Fisheries Management Council to incorporate more local and Indigenous knowledge

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Incorporating Indigenous and local perspectives in the North Pacific Fisheries Management Council’s decision-making process was the focus of the Local Knowledge Traditional Knowledge and Subsistence Information Task Force.

The task force presented its findings and recommendations dating back to its creation in 2020 to the Scientific and Statistical Committee on Wednesday. Kate Haapala and Sarah Wise are co-chairs for the task force, and they point to the wealth of Indigenous knowledge that can be utilized.

“Tribes are a crucial part, and their perspectives are a crucial part for the council to consider in their decision making,” Haapala said.

One of the recommendations that the task force suggested included a way for Tribes to get in direct contact with the council and adopt the LKTKS search engine, a directory of nearly 350 information sources as of April 5.

“There’s a tremendous amount of information and knowledge that people are that people have through experience, and through their lifetimes and across generations,” Wise said.

Public testimony was held after the task force’s presentation, where three people spoke before the Scientific and Statistical Committee. All of the members of the committee indicated their support for the task force, as well as members of the public who gave their testimony.

“It’s about bringing into this process to previously disregarded and undervalued knowledge and wisdom of an entire sector of Alaska’s population,” testifier Mateo Paz-Soldan said.

The task force will have another presentation for the Advisory Committee on Friday, both the Scientific and Statistical Committees will give their report to the NPFMC, which will then hear the task force’s last presentation before the council makes a final decision.

