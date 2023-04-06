Trial underway for man charged in 2018 boating death in Big Lake

Reagan Martz faces additional charges of DUI and three separate counts of assault in the first degree.
By Carly Schreck
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 7:20 PM AKDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
PALMER, Alaska (KTUU) - The trial of Raegan Martz, the Anchorage man charged with manslaughter in the death of Jennifer Horazdovsky, got underway this week in a Palmer courtroom. Martz faces additional charges of DUI and three separate counts of assault in the first degree.

On June 9, 2018, Martz and a group of friends spent that Saturday boating on Flat Lake — located just east of Mirror and Big Lake — when Martz’s boat collided with an innertube carrying three females being towed by another vessel. The collision led to the death of 35-year-old Jennifer Horazdovsky, as well as seriously injuring the other two passengers.

According to early reports, Martz left the scene before Alaska State Troopers arrived and was located nearby on a Jet Ski before being placed under arrest for driving under the influence.

According to charging documents filed after his arrest, troopers noted Martz’s speech was slurred and he smelled of alcohol. He initially refused to give a breath sample, but later blew a result of .163, over twice the legal limit, the affidavit stated.

On Wednesday, the state’s prosecuting attorney called three witnesses to testify before the jury — all of which were on board Martz’s boat when the collision occurred. All three recalled their own experiences of what occurred that day, stating that they could not recall whether Martz was drinking while aboard the boat and each testified that they were confident in his abilities to operate the vessel at the time.

According to the testimony, a few members of Martz’s boat jumped in the water to render aid to Horazdovsky before taking her to shore to perform CPR. Martz navigated the boat in that process but nobody knew exactly where he went after.

According to all three witnesses, the Jet Ski Martz was later found on by troopers had experienced mechanical issues earlier in the day when a piece of debris got sucked into an impeller. The group was unable to fix it and opted to leave it at a family cabin they were staying at.

On Wednesday, the defense focused heavily on outlining where the incident occurred on a projected map of the lake, having two of the witnesses detail the direction each boat was going around a blind corner located on the southeastern end where the collision took place.

Expert testimony is expected to occur in the coming days, including from troopers who responded to the scene. The trial is currently scheduled to conclude on April 14 when the jury will then begin deliberations.

Copyright 2023 KTUU. All rights reserved.

