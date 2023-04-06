Troopers rescue bunny along Minnesota highway

Troopers Andy Kutz and Chelsea Yeager found this bunny along Highway 169 about two miles north...
Troopers Andy Kutz and Chelsea Yeager found this bunny along Highway 169 about two miles north of Mankato Monday.(Minnesota State Patrol)
By Mitch Keegan and Gray News staff
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 8:53 AM AKDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC/Gray News) - A pair of Minnesota state troopers found an unusual suspect on the side of a highway in Minnesota.

Troopers Andy Kutz and Chelsea Yeager found a bunny along U.S. Highway 169 about two miles north of Mankato on Monday.

The troopers took the bunny to the Blue Earth-Nicollet County Humane Society where he was taken care of overnight Monday. He was then taken to a nearby bunny rescue.

The bunny has since earned the nickname Mr. Trooper.

Mr. Trooper is believed to have been a pet rabbit that was dropped off along the highway.

If the owners aren’t found, the animal rescue will work on finding Mr. Trooper a good home.

Copyright 2023 KEYC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An artist rendering of a Boeing 727 that is now being planned to be used as an Airbnb and...
Big Lake resident prepares to transport cargo plane via Glenn Highway with plans to renovate into an Airbnb
Anchorage Assembly incumbents hold early leads in Municipal election
Anchorage Assembly, school board incumbents hold early leads in municipal election
Anchorage School Board votes 6-1 to eliminate Family Partnership homeschool charter
Anchorage School Board votes to eliminate Family Partnership homeschool charter
State extends deadline for studded tire removal
Deadline extended for studded tire removal
Reagan Martz is accused of manslaughter for the 2018 death of Jennifer Horazdovsky, after his...
Trial underway for man charged in 2018 boating death in Big Lake

Latest News

House minority lawmakers walk off floor
House minority lawmakers walk off floor
FILE - Britain's King Charles III talks with guests during a reception and ceremony...
King Charles III supports probe into monarchy’s ties to slavery
October is passionate about tennis balls, squeaky toys, yogurt and peanut butter.
Dog at shelter for nearly 800 days has received 0 applications
FILE - Associate Justice Clarence Thomas joins other members of the Supreme Court as they pose...
Justice Thomas reportedly took undisclosed luxury trips
FILE - Attorney Mark Pomerantz arrives at federal court in New York, Aug. 12, 2002. House...
House Republicans subpoena former prosecutor in Trump case