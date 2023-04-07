Alaska Sports Hall of Fame announces 2023 Directors’ Award winners

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Every year, the Alaska Sports Hall of Fame recognizes those in our state’s rich sports community with the coveted Directors’ Awards.

Watch the video above for the finalists and winners of each award.

Joe Floyd Award - Kathleen Navarre

Trajan Landon Youth Award - Geremu Daggett and Colton Merriner

Trajan Langdon Adult Award - Vanessa Aniteye

Pride of Alaska Girls Award - Sayvia Sellers

Pride of Alaska Boys Award - Finnigan Donley

Pride of Alaska Women’s Award - Alissa Pili

Pride of Alaska Men’s Award - Jeremy Swayman

These winners — as well as the 2023 Alaska Sports Hall of Fame induction class — will be honored at a ceremony April 27, 6 p.m. at the Anchorage Museum.

