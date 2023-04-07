Alaska Sports Hall of Fame announces 2023 Directors’ Award winners
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 10:10 PM AKDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Every year, the Alaska Sports Hall of Fame recognizes those in our state’s rich sports community with the coveted Directors’ Awards.
Watch the video above for the finalists and winners of each award.
Joe Floyd Award - Kathleen Navarre
Trajan Landon Youth Award - Geremu Daggett and Colton Merriner
Trajan Langdon Adult Award - Vanessa Aniteye
Pride of Alaska Girls Award - Sayvia Sellers
Pride of Alaska Boys Award - Finnigan Donley
Pride of Alaska Women’s Award - Alissa Pili
Pride of Alaska Men’s Award - Jeremy Swayman
These winners — as well as the 2023 Alaska Sports Hall of Fame induction class — will be honored at a ceremony April 27, 6 p.m. at the Anchorage Museum.
