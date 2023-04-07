City says it won’t be hauling snow from Anchorage cul-de-sacs

By Lauren Maxwell
Published: Apr. 6, 2023
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - If you have a pile of snow in your neighborhood cul-de-sac there’s a good chance it will stay there until it melts. That’s according to Anchorage Street Maintenance Manager Paul VanLandingham who said the city will not be hauling snow from cul-de-sacs unless it is located in an area that causes imminent danger for flooding property.

VanLandingham said the city has already spent about $3.8 million hauling snow this winter. He estimated that removing the remaining snow from cul-de-sacs could cost up to $750,000 more. On top of that, VanLandingham said, the city snow dumps are all full.

“There’s simply no place to put it, and it just isn’t responsible for me to go through and spend the money hauling that snow this time of year,” he said.

VanLandingham said the city is currently working on filling potholes and is transitioning into street sweeping which should begin on the main roads next week. He estimated city crews will start sweeping neighborhood streets around Memorial Day at the end of May. VanLandingham said if there are snow and ice piles left at that time the city will haul those away.

