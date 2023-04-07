Criminal charge against Joe Mixon refiled for January incident, police say

Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon (28) walks off the field after an NFL wild-card...
Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon (28) walks off the field after an NFL wild-card football game against the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Emilee Chinn)(Emilee Chinn | AP)
By Jared Goffinet and Gray News staff
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 10:08 AM AKDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX/Gray News) - A criminal charge against Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon has been refiled, the Cincinnati Police Department announced Friday.

The misdemeanor charge of aggravated menacing stems from a claim that Mixon pointed a gun at someone Jan. 21 in downtown Cincinnati, according to the initial complaint.

Mixon is accused of telling the victim, “You should be popped in the face. I should shoot you. The police can’t get me,” court records detailed.

The victim told officers the threat was a result of “road rage,” the incident report reads.

An arrest warrant for Mixon was issued Feb. 2, but a day later, the charge filed by Officer Jeff Ruberg was dismissed at the request of city prosecutors.

The arrest warrant against Mixon was issued prematurely and resulted from a procedural misstep, the Cincinnati Police Department said in a Feb. 3 written statement.

Cincinnati police said Friday that new evidence was found during their investigation, which led to the misdemeanor aggravated menacing charge against Mixon being refiled.

Police did not provide further details on the new evidence. They said in a statement that no investigatory details or evidence will be disclosed outside of official court proceedings “to preserve a fair and impartial judicial process for all parties involved.”

Mixon is scheduled to appear in court April 19 at 12:30 p.m., according to police.

The Bengals released the following statement after Friday’s announcement from Cincinnati police: “The club is aware misdemeanor charges have been raised against Joe Mixon. The club is monitoring the situation and will not comment further at this time.”

Ruberg, who filed the initial charge, was later disciplined, Lt. Jonathan Cunningham said previously.

Mixon has found his name the subject of news headlines following the end of the Bengals season.

His sister, Shalonda Mixon, and her boyfriend, Lamonte Brewer, were indicted on charges in connection with a shooting outside of the star running back’s home on March 6.

While Mixon was home at the time, Hamilton County Prosecutor Melissa Powers stated in a news conference that the Bengals running back “did not commit a crime” that night.

Brewer, according to Powers, fired 10 to 11 shots at a 16-year-old who was playing “Nerf wars” outside of Mixon’s home in Anderson Township.

Copyright 2023 WXIX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Most Read

A moose wandered into a Providence hospital lobby in Anchorage on Thursday, April 6, 2023.
‘What’s the code for this?’ Moose wanders into Providence hospital lobby in Anchorage
Reagan Martz is accused of manslaughter for the 2018 death of Jennifer Horazdovsky, after his...
Trial underway for man charged in 2018 boating death in Big Lake
A collapsed storm pipe under 15th Avenue created a massive pothole Thursday morning that has...
Storm pipe collapse leads to Airport Heights sinkhole, road closure
State extends deadline for studded tire removal
Deadline extended for studded tire removal
Street Maintenance says it won’t be hauling remaining snow from Anchorage cul-de-sacs
City says it won’t be hauling snow from Anchorage cul-de-sacs

Latest News

Vice President Kamala Harris speaks to the audience during her visit to the Qcells solar plant...
Kamala Harris to meet with expelled Tennessee lawmakers
Police in New Mexico shot and killed 52-year-old Robert Dotson after arriving at the wrong...
Police shoot, kill homeowner after responding to wrong house
Colder temperatures are expected to make this Sunday one of the coldest Easters in recent...
Coldest stretch of air in nearly 40 years for Easter
FILE - The bridge leading from Fort Myers to Pine Island, Fla., is seen heavily damaged in the...
Study says warming may push more hurricanes toward US coasts