Debate over education funding continues on Alaska House floor Wednesday

Discussions over an amendment that would take $175 million out of the state's savings account continued Thursday morning
By Carly Schreck
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 7:44 PM AKDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JUNEAU, Alaska (KTUU) - Alaska lawmakers are split over an amendment to House Bill 39 that proposes a one-time payout of $175 million out of the state’s Constitutional Budget Reserve to fund education.

The amendment sparked controversy at the Capitol building in Juneau on Wednesday, when more than a dozen members of the House minority left chambers and stalled proceedings on the House floor — leaving the House minority leader wondering where they were.

Discussions over the amendment continued on Thursday morning.

“At the end of the day, it doesn’t matter where the funding comes from,” Republican Big Lake Representative Kevin McCabe said during discussions. “What matters is that we collectively, in this body, are willing to fund education from somewhere.”

Many lawmakers who oppose the amendment, like Wasilla Representative David Eastman, consider the source of funding a risky move because of the two-thirds vote required to pass the budget.

“Whatever stability and forward thinking we were arguing for earlier, we’re now actually taking two or three or maybe even four steps back by making it very uncertain whether or not this funding will in fact appear in the final budget,” Eastman said.

Other legislators argued that not pulling the money from the general fund sends the wrong message to educators and families in the state’s public school system. Those in favor of taking the funds out of the state’s savings account, like North Pole Republican Representative Mike Prax, disagree saying if anything, it would illustrate that education funding is a top priority for Alaska’s lawmakers.

The amendment ultimately did pass with a 23-17 vote, after a little over 30 minutes of back-and-forth on the House floor. Discussions to advance to a third reading and final passage of HB39 will continue on Apr. 10.

How to watch Alaska's News Source your way with our family of streaming apps

Copyright 2023 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An artist rendering of a Boeing 727 that is now being planned to be used as an Airbnb and...
Big Lake resident prepares to transport cargo plane via Glenn Highway with plans to renovate into an Airbnb
Reagan Martz is accused of manslaughter for the 2018 death of Jennifer Horazdovsky, after his...
Trial underway for man charged in 2018 boating death in Big Lake
State extends deadline for studded tire removal
Deadline extended for studded tire removal
Anchorage Assembly incumbents hold early leads in Municipal election
Anchorage Assembly, school board incumbents hold early leads in municipal election
Anchorage School Board votes 6-1 to eliminate Family Partnership homeschool charter
Anchorage School Board votes to eliminate Family Partnership homeschool charter

Latest News

The National Weather Service continues an above average risk of flooding from snowmelt and...
Alaska hydrologists keep close eye on spring temps, flood risks
JP-Moose in Hospital lobby-Robert Church 4-06-23
Snow over the weekend in Southcentral
Gambell resident, families receive Alaska Heroism Medals for 1955 rescue
JP-Moose in Hospital lobby-Robert Church 4-06-23
Snow over the weekend in southcentral