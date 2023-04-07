Debate over education funding continues on Alaska House floor Wednesday

JUNEAU, Alaska (KTUU) - Alaska lawmakers are split over an amendment to House Bill 39 that proposes a one-time payout of $175 million out of the state’s Constitutional Budget Reserve to fund education.

The amendment sparked controversy at the Capitol building in Juneau on Wednesday, when more than a dozen members of the House minority left chambers and stalled proceedings on the House floor — leaving the House minority leader wondering where they were.

Discussions over the amendment continued on Thursday morning.

“At the end of the day, it doesn’t matter where the funding comes from,” Republican Big Lake Representative Kevin McCabe said during discussions. “What matters is that we collectively, in this body, are willing to fund education from somewhere.”

Many lawmakers who oppose the amendment, like Wasilla Representative David Eastman, consider the source of funding a risky move because of the two-thirds vote required to pass the budget.

“Whatever stability and forward thinking we were arguing for earlier, we’re now actually taking two or three or maybe even four steps back by making it very uncertain whether or not this funding will in fact appear in the final budget,” Eastman said.

Other legislators argued that not pulling the money from the general fund sends the wrong message to educators and families in the state’s public school system. Those in favor of taking the funds out of the state’s savings account, like North Pole Republican Representative Mike Prax, disagree saying if anything, it would illustrate that education funding is a top priority for Alaska’s lawmakers.

The amendment ultimately did pass with a 23-17 vote, after a little over 30 minutes of back-and-forth on the House floor. Discussions to advance to a third reading and final passage of HB39 will continue on Apr. 10.

