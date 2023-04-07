Health providers, parents optimistic for governor’s child care task force

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - It’s a way to help improve the affordability, availability, and quality of child care in Alaska.

That’s what Gov. Mike Dunleavy said as he signed Administrative Order 346 on Thursday. Dunleavy said his goal is to make Alaska the most “pro-family” state in the country.

It will establish a governor’s task force, within the Alaska Early Childhood Coordinating Council, designed to find problems and weaknesses within the state’s child care system and improve to make it accessible for all residents.

The order will take effect immediately. Some parents and child care workers still worry if it will be able to make an impact on the issues the child care system is facing now.

“This is the beginning of a broad systemic approach, once again, to dealing with this issue of child care that we hope to put into place a number of different programs and approaches, public-private partnerships, other types of partnerships that will have a marked impact on an individual and a family’s desire to be here in Alaska, to work here in Alaska, and raise kids in Alaska,” Dunleavy said.

The governor said he wishes to see quality, convenient, and safe child care practices in the state. He also wants Alaska to have a reputation in the country to be the best place to have families and kids.

Some child care centers around Anchorage believe having this task force is imperative.

“As we move forward and envision what it’s going to look like in the future, so that we do not have hundreds of children without places to be, and hundreds of families who are unable to take this job because they can’t find child care,” said Christina Eubanks, executive director of Hillcrest Children’s Center.

Some parents say it’s a game changer, especially single parents.

“Being able to trust where they’re going to be at, having the flexibility with my work schedule, not being able to get them on time, they’re flexible here,” said Tiffany Beka, a single mother. “It was very convenient.”

Nora Matell is another single mother — she has a toddler and a two-month-old infant — who said she feels lucky to get a spot.

“I have so many friends that are struggling to piece together child care, they can’t find child care, there’s long waitlists, and it’s just kind of scary because I’ve got this spot and I’m able to pay for it but it is a huge chunk of my income,” Matell said.

Matell is appreciative of Dunleavy for creating the child care task force and said she sees it as a solid long-term solution, not just a temporary fix. She believes child care grant funding in the legislature could make a greater impact now.

“This issue of daycare is absolutely crucial, that it’s not just an issue for a photo op, but a real issue that needs to be looked at and scrutinized,” Dunleavy said.

The task force on child care will function to develop policies that recognize that children are the future, and policies that will make alaska the best place to raise a family.

