Snow over the weekend in southcentral

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - I know — I am talking about snow in the month of April. But April is a very dynamic and transitional month — winter air masses are still able to pack a cold punch, but there is warming air moving up from the south. When the two come into contact, that can touch off some spring mix showers.

Eagle River and Anchorage Hillside will see 1 to 1.5 inches, but just a trace of snow showing up in the Anchorage Bowl on Thursday. The city currently has 96.3″ for the winter season.

Sunshine will be in place over Southcentral for Friday, but change will hit the region on Saturday. Moisture moving north provides the first shot of snow with a reinforcing round overnight into Easter Sunday.

Cold air is pushing south and there is also a storm to the south and that combination could mean another snowfall for Southcentral and Anchorage. The time frame is Saturday night to Sunday.

The jet stream is moving a little farther north, and that will help to drive the developing storm into the Gulf of Alaska. The Aleutian Islands will be the first to experience strong winds and mixed showers, with Unalaska seeing 3 to 5 inches of snow and north winds gusting to 30 mph.

A winter weather advisory remains in place over the eastern Interior for 2 to 4 inches of snow and wind chills to 25 below zero.

Hot spot was Klawock with a high of 47 degrees. Temperatures dropped to 31 below zero in Bettles. That temperature grants them the honor of being the cold spot for the state.

