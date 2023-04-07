Spring break-up on hold, as colder weather returns

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A quick check at the calendar shows it’s April, although Mother Nature must have missed the memo. She skipped the departing train and will have to wait around for the next surge of warm air to bring a slow increase in temperatures. While it’s not bitter cold, temperatures will be 10 to 15 degrees below average into the weekend, with cloudy skies expected to make a return.

There’s two things at play where watching across the state. Thing #1 is the upper level polar low over the Northwest Arctic Borough. It’s this low that is responsible for the return to chillier conditions across the state. The coldest air is locked in place to the west and northwest, with a taste of the air spilling into Southcentral. Thing #2 is an area of low pressure to our south over the Northern Pacific Ocean. In the coming days, this low will redirect moisture back across Southeast and Southcentral, with the increasing probability that snow will fall for much of Southcentral by Easter morning.

In addition to the snow, temperatures will remain fairly chilly. Highs Sunday will struggle to break out of the mid to upper 20s, with a few inches of snow looking possible. While Southcentral drops back into the deep freeze, Southeast will be dealing with another moderate to heavy band of rain showers. It’s likely that daily rain, with morning wintry mix will stay with the panhandle into next week.

Speaking of next week, while temperatures do show signs of warming, it’s likely we’ll only climb into the mid 30s. Look for much of Southcentral to remain below average through the middle of the month.

Have a wonderful Friday!

