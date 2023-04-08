3 dead from overdoses as troopers investigate Mat-Su drug trafficking

FastCast digital headlines for Friday, April 7, 2023.
By Nolin Ainsworth
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 4:19 PM AKDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WASILLA, Alaska (KTUU) - The Alaska State Troopers issued a public safety announcement on Friday in the wake of several overdose deaths this month in the Mat-Su Valley.

According to troopers, three people have died from drug overdoses and 11 others have experienced overdose emergencies since April 1 in the Mat-Su. Troopers believe the cases are related to the circulation of drugs containing fentanyl.

“While the use of illegal drugs such as heroin and methamphetamine is always discouraged, law enforcement encourages anyone who uses illegal drugs in the Mat-Su area to take extra caution at this time, due to high levels of potency in current circulation,” troopers wrote in the PSA.

The source of the illegal drugs in the Mat-Su is under investigation. Troopers advise anyone with information about drugs in the Mat-Su Valley to call troopers at 907-352-5401. In addition, anonymous tips can be submitted on the AKtips smartphone app.

