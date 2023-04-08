31 year sentence, partially suspended, for Soldotna man convicted in fatal DUI

David Casey was sentenced to 30 years, 360 days in prison with 18 years, 180 days of that suspended
By Joe Cadotte
Published: Apr. 8, 2023 at 3:36 PM AKDT
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A Soldotna man was sentenced to 31 years in prison in connection with a DUI homicide from the summer of 2021.

A Superior Court judge sentenced David Charles Casey of Soldotna to 30 years and 360 days in prison, with18 years and 180 days of that suspended, with 12 years and 180 days to serve for manslaughter and third degree assault, reported the Alaska Department of Law in a press release.

The sentencing, which took place on March 29 in Kenai, is related to a DUI homicide on July 17, 2021, according to the release.

Casey was accused of driving erratically after leaving a bar in the early morning hours of July 17, 2021, driving 78 miles per hour in a 35 mile per hour zone and driving across the oncoming lane of traffic. Officials said Casey drove off the roadway, his vehicle struck trees and rolled onto the roof.

Samuel Helmuth, 27, of Idaho, died after being ejected from the vehicle. Two other passengers, Chase Friedemann and Eli Fredrickson survived the crash with injuries, according to the release.

“The collision was so violent that the front driver’s side wheel was ripped from the vehicle,” reported the release from the state’s Attorney General’s office.

Casey was accused of fleeing the scene without providing care to the surviving passengers, the release reports.

Helmuth’s family flew from the lower 48 to be at the sentencing where they expressed “significant grief” about the loss of their loved one, according to the Dept. of Law.

The release reports that Casey expressed remorse for his conduct to the victim’s family and said he wished he had never driven that night.

