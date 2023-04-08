Anchorage Assembly votes to drop Russian city as Sister City

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The city of Magadan, Russia, is getting the boot from the family.

The Anchorage Assembly unanimously voted in a special meeting Friday to suspend the municipality’s relationship as a Sister City with Magadan, and asked Mayor Dave Bronson to “temporarily remove or cover any remaining municipal symbols” linking Anchorage to Magadan. That includes Russian flags and symbols of the linkage on municipal websites, buildings and structures.

The Assembly said in a statement that Russia’s position in the war against Ukraine compelled them to create and approve of the resolution to temporarily cut ties with Magadan.

Assembly member Daniel Volland said in the statement that they “cannot turn a blind eye to the actions of the Russian government,” pointing to recent reports of Ukrainian children being separated from their parents and forced to relocate to a re-education camp near Magadan.

“This decision is not a reflection on the people of Magadan, but a decision based on the actions of their government and military, actions that do not align with our shared values,” Volland wrote.

Situated on the coast of the Sea of Okhotsk in the eastern portion of the country, Magadan is similar to Anchorage in terms of land acreage (114 square miles) but is less than a third of the population (estimated around 95,000 people).

The Anchorage Sister Cities Commission began in 1970 and the municipality still holds Sister City relationships with six other cities around the world — Darwin, Australia; Chitose, Japan; Whitby, England; Harbin, China; Incheon, Korea; and Tromso, Norway.

Many cities around the globe share relationships with others thanks to the Sister Cities International initiative that was born out of U.S. President Dwight Eisenhower’s White House summit in 1956. The idea was based on strengthening relationships through shared cultures and boosting mutual respect over long distances.

