“Dent” being made in the “2,400 units needed” to end housing crises in Anchorage, officials say

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The rising cost of housing in Anchorage can seem like it has no end in sight as the cost of rent in the city continues to rise.

Hotels are being converted into low-income apartments in Anchorage and officials say this is putting a dent in the housing crises across the area. The average cost of a one-bedroom apartment in Anchorage is between $1,300 and $1,400 per month, said Jason Bockenstedt, the executive director of the Anchorage Affordable Housing and Land Trust.

“That’s increased, 10, 15 percent over last year,” Bockenstedt said. “Finding something that is affordable for those with low to extremely low incomes is super important.”

Friday, Anchorage Assembly members got a tour of the old Lakeshore Hotel in Spenard that’s been converted into apartments as part of three hotels that either already have been, or are being converted in the city.

“We (need) roughly 2,400 units of workforce housing, permanent supportive housing, low-income housing,” said Anchorage Assembly Member Felix Rivera. “That is a lot. Projects like these are going to help fill that gap. We need to continue doing this.”

The apartments at Lakeshore Hotel do not comprise a homeless shelter or emergency housing - it’s apartments tailored to people who are having difficulty finding an apartment because they don’t make a lot of money, they don’t have good credit or have poor rental history, Bockenstedt said.

“We want to be responsible,” Bockenstedt said. “We want to be good neighbors. Ultimately this is hopefully a solution for some of the affordable housing issues that we have.”

The already converted former GuestHouse Anchorage hotel downtown, the former Barratt Inn Anchorage Airport hotel currently being converted, also in Spenard, and the Lakeshore Hotel will provide about 300 income units in the city, Bockenstedt said.

The three hotels don’t solve the lack of affordable housing in Anchorage, officials say, but they put a dent in the issue.

“It’s absolutely critical,” Rivera said. “We know that we need to give folks an opportunity for them to thrive and the first step that we need is housing.”

The project costs between $16 million and $18 million, Bockenstedt said.

Officials at Friday’s tour say the project is funded by federal and private dollars.

People interested in living at the Lakeshore Hotel apartments can contact property managers at MASH LLC by emailing Kyle@AKguest.com

Copyright 2023 KTUU. All rights reserved.