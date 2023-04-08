Get ready for a snowy Easter

The calendar says Easter, but the weather this weekend will resemble Christmas.
By Joe Bartosik
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 10:50 PM AKDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The calendar says April and Easter time, but Mother Nature has it feeling — and soon looking again like — Christmas.

Bitter cold Arctic air resides over Northern and Western Alaska where many locations struggled to reach 0 degrees for daytime highs, and that’s with full sunshine! Remember, that sun angle is markedly higher this time of year as opposed to Christmas, so that’s saying something.

Meanwhile, low pressure swirling in the north Pacific will be moving northward into the Gulf of Alaska over the weekend. Counter-clockwise flow around it will send moisture westward from Prince William Sound into Southcentral. At the same time, upper-level energy associated with the above-mentioned bitter cold air, will help to create a clash of airmasses which may very well line up right over the Mat-Su Valleys down through Anchorage and across the Kenai Peninsula.

I expect snow to increase in coverage and intensity during Saturday afternoon, then remain steady overnight. Easter Sunday will be white with snow continuing, possibly heavy at times. Where that heavy band sets up will determine who sees the heaviest snowfall totals. There is enough confidence, however, that Anchorage will cross 100 inches mark for the season.

Please stay up-to-date on the latest forecasts for your Easter Sunday plans right here with your Alaska’s Weather Source team!

