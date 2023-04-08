Gwich’in coloring alphabet book is helping teach the next generation a vanishing language

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Gwich’in Social and Cultural Institute of Alaska (GSCIA) has been creating educational products through a several hundred thousand dollar grant from the Beaver Village Council. On March 24, GSCIA released their first product — a Gwich’in alphabet book. The book contains the entire alphabet and 72 words for people to learn.

“Learners, especially young learners, it’s set up so that they can practice writing the Gwich’in letters as well as practice writing a word in the language that contains that letter and then also a picture, that they get to color in,” said Evon Peter, a board member of GSCIA.

The book is targeted toward learners in kindergarten through grade 3, but Peter said that the book is relevant to everyone.

Passing on the Gwich’in language to the next generation is critical, Peter said. Like many other Alaska Native languages, Gwich’in has been facing extinction due to loss of native speakers. Today, Peter said there are only around 150 highly proficient speakers of Gwich’in.

One of the reasons why the language has been vanishing, he said, was because of assimilation and the trauma from the boarding school system.

“My mother was a part of the generation of being sent off to boarding school and being physically beaten for speaking our language,” Peter said. “That generation that was sent out to boarding schools and were physically abused for speaking our language and being who we are chose not to pass that language and that hardship on to their children’s generation.”

Revitalizing the language is a critical part of preserving the Gwich’in culture. It also plays a part in healing the traumas of the past, Peter said.

“We have a lot of healing that we are doing simultaneously. This language work is healing work,” Peter said. “Because it’s reconnecting us to our own parents, to our own elders in a way that really enables all of us to feel good about speaking our language, working our language, learning our language.”

The coloring book is available for purchase online, or a digital copy can be downloaded for free. Peter said they have already had hundreds of downloads and purchases being made in Alaska and the Lower 48.

In the future, GSCIA is planning on releasing additional books as well as a smartphone app that will feature between 500 to 600 Gwich’in words in fun games.

Copyright 2023 KTUU. All rights reserved.