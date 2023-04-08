Ordinance would ban Municipality of Anchorage from using facial recognition software

An Anchorage Assembly ordinance would ban the Municipality of Anchorage from using facial recognition software.
By Lauren Maxwell
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 7:20 PM AKDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - At their meeting on April 11, Anchorage Assembly members will hold a public hearing and expected vote on an ordinance that addresses the use of a controversial software. The ordinance, introduced by East Anchorage Assembly member Joey Sweet, would ban the municipality from acquiring or using facial recognition technology.

The technology maps out the features on a person’s face and compares them to known databases like driver’s licenses. Some airports across the country use it to screen passengers, although not in Anchorage. And some law enforcement agencies use it to aid in arrests, including the Alaska State Troopers. But Sweet said sometimes the computer algorithm gets it wrong and people of color are more likely to be misidentified.

“As a matter of racial justice, facial recognition technology is demonstrated to have disparate outcomes for the faces of white people versus non-white people,” he said.

Sweet also has concerns about privacy or people being falsely arrested and then suing the city, which he said has happened elsewhere. And while it isn’t currently being used by the Municipality of Anchorage including the Anchorage Police Department, Sweet said that’s why it’s important to ban it now.

“There are no regulations right now, therefore we could wake up tomorrow to see a headline that says, ‘Facial recognition is being used on everyone in Anchorage.’ I don’t think that that’s an acceptable set of circumstances,” he said.

The ordinance also includes some exceptions where the technology could be used. It sets out a process where municipal agencies would have to come to the Assembly to seek permission for specific circumstances.

Stay informed with breaking news and weather alerts from Alaska’s News Source apps

Copyright 2023 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A moose wandered into a Providence hospital lobby in Anchorage on Thursday, April 6, 2023.
‘What’s the code for this?’ Moose wanders into Providence hospital lobby in Anchorage
Reagan Martz is accused of manslaughter for the 2018 death of Jennifer Horazdovsky, after his...
Trial underway for man charged in 2018 boating death in Big Lake
A collapsed storm pipe under 15th Avenue created a massive pothole Thursday morning that has...
Storm pipe collapse leads to Airport Heights sinkhole, road closure
Street Maintenance says it won’t be hauling remaining snow from Anchorage cul-de-sacs
City says it won’t be hauling snow from Anchorage cul-de-sacs

Latest News

Pollock Fisheries operating in Alaska share methods they are implementing in avoiding bycatch...
Pollock fisheries share methods for avoiding bycatch
Cargo jet makes successful commute on Glenn Hwy
On March 24th, GSCIA released their first product, an Gwich'in alphabet book. The book contains...
Gwich’in coloring alphabet book is helping teach the next generation a vanishing language
Pollock Fisheries operating in Alaska share methods they are implementing in avoiding bycatch...
Pollock fisheries groups share methods for avoiding bycatch