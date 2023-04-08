Ordinance would ban Municipality of Anchorage from using facial recognition software

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - At their meeting on April 11, Anchorage Assembly members will hold a public hearing and expected vote on an ordinance that addresses the use of a controversial software. The ordinance, introduced by East Anchorage Assembly member Joey Sweet, would ban the municipality from acquiring or using facial recognition technology.

The technology maps out the features on a person’s face and compares them to known databases like driver’s licenses. Some airports across the country use it to screen passengers, although not in Anchorage. And some law enforcement agencies use it to aid in arrests, including the Alaska State Troopers. But Sweet said sometimes the computer algorithm gets it wrong and people of color are more likely to be misidentified.

“As a matter of racial justice, facial recognition technology is demonstrated to have disparate outcomes for the faces of white people versus non-white people,” he said.

Sweet also has concerns about privacy or people being falsely arrested and then suing the city, which he said has happened elsewhere. And while it isn’t currently being used by the Municipality of Anchorage including the Anchorage Police Department, Sweet said that’s why it’s important to ban it now.

“There are no regulations right now, therefore we could wake up tomorrow to see a headline that says, ‘Facial recognition is being used on everyone in Anchorage.’ I don’t think that that’s an acceptable set of circumstances,” he said.

The ordinance also includes some exceptions where the technology could be used. It sets out a process where municipal agencies would have to come to the Assembly to seek permission for specific circumstances.

