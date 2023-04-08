Pollock fisheries groups share methods for avoiding bycatch

Pollock fisheries operating in Alaska share methods they are implementing in avoiding bycatch.
By Joe Kinneen
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 6:08 PM AKDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Pollock fisheries groups shared some of the methods they have been using to prevent the accidental taking of bycatch salmon to the North Pacific Fisheries Management Council’s Advisory Committee on Thursday.

During the presentations, two groups shared technological, area-based and incentive-based ways of mitigating the effects of bycatch.

One of the methods the Inshore Salmon Savings Incentive Plan team used was a camera system that has a full view of the deck monitoring crew activity.

“You can see if salmon were being discarded so you know that the salmon accounting that’s happening at a plant where 100% of them are counted is 100%,” Advisory Committee member Chelsae Radell said.

Usually, vessels will have federal observers on the deck of a pollock vessel to monitor bycatch. But Radell said that these cameras are more efficient due to being able to monitor all areas of the deck at all times.

A representative from the At-Sea Processors Association shared a technological method that actively prevents bycatch.

“The last component that we’re working on is to continue to apply and refine excluded devices and see if we can get more salmon out of the net after they’ve already been captured,” said Austin Estabrooks, a natural resource analyst with the At-Sea Processors Association.

Salmon excluder devices are holes in trawl nets that are specially made to allow salmon to escape while keeping pollock in the net.

The Inshore Salmon Savings Incentive Plan works through a savings credits system. Which works by creating an allowance of a 500-count bycatch limit. For every three chinook salmon a vessel does not bycatch a year that would contribute to that limit, the vessel earns one salmon credit that can be used as insurance for the next three seasons against the initial allocation limit.

“If you don’t catch them, you get to earn something. And so by every three salmon you don’t catch, you are basically earning one,” Inshore Salmon Savings Incentive Plan Representative Suzie Zagorski said.

Zagorski also said that vessels do not usually go over the limit, but that this credit system can be useful if vessels come across a large amount of chinook in a “lightning strike,” and that these credits expire after three years to further incentivize avoiding bycatch.

The North Pacific Fisheries Management Council’s meeting continues through the weekend into Monday with both the At-Sea Processors Association and the Inshore Salmon Savings Incentive Plan representatives.

