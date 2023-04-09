Alaskan returns from Ukraine after performing humanitarian aid

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Dane Ferguson had spent the past year providing humanitarian aid to those affected by the war in Ukraine. Friends and family came to give Ferguson a hero’s welcome as he arrived at Ted Stevens International Airport Friday night.

“We are really excited to have him home. Because we haven’t seen him since last August,” Dane’s wife Katie Ferguson said.

Ferguson is the president of Alaska Sno-X Lions Club where he teaches youth how to snowmobile safely. He and fellow Lions Club members traveled to Ukraine shortly after Russia invaded.

“While John and I came back from that, that reconnaissance. Dane basically stayed there for the next year and has been there ever since,” vice president of Sno-X, Mark Derocchi said.

During his time in Ukraine, Ferguson started by working with the Lions Clubs International’s anti-human trafficking unit, but after some time he began providing aid to those in Ukraine by bringing medical supplies and food to those in need and evacuating civilians at risk.

“Sometimes that risk over the winter was people that were freezing out of their homes. But the majority of it is people that were in danger of getting killed from the battle in the war itself,” Dane Ferguson said.

During his time providing aid, Ferguson received help himself when his wife Katie and his two children, Kenzie and Brody, ages 15 and 10, came to see him and helped in providing aid.

“It really like made me realize how much it’s needed and what he’s doing over there is so important,” Katie Ferguson said.

While Dane says that he is happy to be back in Alaska and see his family again, he wants to return to Ukraine after seeing how dire the situation is for many of the people there.

“I really look forward to getting back over there as soon as I can, and doing more good work,” Ferguson said.

In the meantime, Ferguson said that he plans on enjoying his time back in Alaska with his family.

“I was hoping to backflip my dirt bike, but there’s a bunch of snow everywhere. So now I have to find where I left my snowmobile. But that’s kind of my most pressing topic right now is backflipping something,” Ferguson said.

He also wants to encourage those looking to help through donations to consider the Lions Club International, and that volunteers are needed, especially in providing medical assistance.

Copyright 2023 KTUU. All rights reserved.