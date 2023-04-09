“Bulldogs” 525th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron returns to Alaska from deployment to Japan

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Nearly 300 men and women from the 525th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson returned to Alaska after more than a five month deployment to Kadena Air Base in Japan, according to JBER Media Operations.

The squadron, known as “Bulldogs,” was on deployment as part of the military’s efforts to bring more advanced fighter aircraft to the Western Pacific - as Kadena Air Base’s F-15C Eagles began to return to the U.S. It was an emotional arrival for the service members who were reunited with their families Saturday.

“We know that the deployment’s part of the mission and we know that it’s something that we have to do, but it doesn’t take away from the fact that it’s hard to be away from your family for five months even when you know the mission is important,” said Lt. Col. Matthew Tromans, 525th Fighter Squadron Commander. “Being able to get back and reunited with those families is a really heartwarming feeling.”

The deployment included 299 active-duty and reserve personnel from eight JBER squadrons, JBER public affairs reported.

