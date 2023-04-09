Hiker airlifted from Mile High Trailhead in Eagle River

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Saturday afternoon, the Anchorage Fire Department, along with park rangers, assisted a hiker at Mile High Trailhead, according to Assistant Chief Alex Boyd.

The hiker was walking downhill when they injured themselves, AFD reports, and had to be airlifted out of the park. Extent of injuries is unclear at this time.

Alaska’s News Source will continue to update this story as information becomes available.

