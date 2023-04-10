Additional snow accumulation through the day for Southcentral

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Widespread snow remains across parts of Southcentral Alaska this morning, with the possibility for up to 3+ inches in some of the heavier bands.

There are two notable areas of precipitation on the radar this morning, with the main flow of moisture through Prince William Sound and a secondary band of snow that has formed and intensified over Anchorage this morning. The band stretches from the Mat-Su south to the Sterling Highway corridor. This band of snowfall is enhanced from the approaching upper-level wave and the influx of moisture that continues to stream into Southcentral. As a result of this, there will be some spots that could easily see up to 4 inches of snow if not more. However, the heavier snow looks to remain confined to the Anchorage and Eagle River hillside.

This snow comes off of what was a bitterly cold weekend, not only for Southcentral, but the state as a whole. Many areas this weekend across Western and Northwest Alaska saw record lows hit. While Southcentral didn’t see any record lows, we did see the coldest Easter day on record and one of the coldest April highs the region has seen since record-keeping began at Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport in the 1950s.

Expect the heaviest of the snow to stay with us through the afternoon and then gradually lighten up. As the upper-level wave shifts east and the surface low to our south begins its journey southeastward through the Gulf of Alaska, we’ll see some drier time into the evening hours. It’ll be short-lived as another round of snow looks possible for Tuesday.

Moisture will ride the periphery of the ridge out west, which will lead to increased chances of seeing not only snow, but areas of wintry mix for parts of Southcentral Tuesday. Per usual, the better chance for any precipitation will be coastal regions of Southcentral, while inland areas hold onto isolated to scattered areas of evening snow. With this next system, we’ll likely see light accumulation in the realm of half an inch to 2 inches of snow.

The bigger question will be how long will it take for this cold air to sweep out of the region. Right now it looks like a slow warming will carry us back near 40 by the end of the week, but there are signs we could still manage to only stay in the mid to upper 30s.

For now, know that a slow warming trend will carry us through the week, with an active weather pattern keeping rain and snow with us through at least the middle of the week.

Have a safe Monday!

