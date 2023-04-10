Alaska State Troopers and Fairbanks neighbors rescue moose that fell through ice on the Chena River

Easter Sunday Moose Rescue
Easter Sunday moose rescue (photo courtesy Eric Dillon)
Easter Sunday moose rescue (photo courtesy Eric Dillon)(Eric Dillon)
By Lex Yelverton
Published: Apr. 9, 2023 at 10:02 PM AKDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTUU) -Early on Easter Sunday in Fairbanks, Gary Niese spotted a moose that had fallen through the ice on the Chena River.

“I looked out the window here and right over there you could see this moose fighting for his life. He was clearly unable to get out of the hole and was fighting with all his effort” said Gary Niese.

After about two hours Niese was able to round up some help.

“Naturally when I heard the call come out on the radio about a moose that needed to be free from the ice that sounded a lot more exciting than what I was doing at the time so me and the guys ran out there and used it as an opportunity to help out” said Alaska State Trooper Trevor Norris.

With assistance from local neighbors, Eric Dillon, Wildlife Officer McDowell and State Troopers Chroniger, Lindblom and Norris worked as a team and began trying to help the moose.

“Put another rope around one of the front legs and then we pulled the calf who was barely out of the hole.. let it catch its breath and it was ready to give up at that point” said Niese.

Niese says it ended up taking all six of the people there to pull the moose up.

“With the coordinated efforts of all of us, we were able to pull the moose out. It was a feat, but it was exhilarating, exciting and a nice outcome to an unfortunate situation” said neighbor Eric Dillon.

The rescuers were thankful to have some help behind the scenes from other neighbors who assisted in the process. Once the moose could stand up, it didn’t want to leave them. The troopers and neighbors could tell that the moose was appreciative of their efforts.

“Well now what are we going to do with you?” said Niese.

The rescue was addressed in a Facebook post from Alaska State Troopers that says in part that although tired and cold, the moose was able to stand on its own and thankful for the assistance. troopers wished the moose a happy Easter and warned her of the dangers of thawing ice.

Trooper Norris, who helped with the rescue, says officials generally discourage citizens from attempting to rescue or handle injured wildlife on their own due to the risks associated. He also said that while they ask the public to call them first, they appreciate the help they were provided today.

Copyright 2023 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A moose wandered into a Providence hospital lobby in Anchorage on Thursday, April 6, 2023.
‘What’s the code for this?’ Moose wanders into Providence hospital lobby in Anchorage
A Boeing 727 cargo jet sits on the bed of a Carlile Transportation truck before being...
Cargo jet makes successful commute on Glenn Highway
Municipality and Alaska snow removal crews hope to have roads, streets, and sidewalks mainly...
Anchorage experiences coldest Easter on record
Alaska State Troopers
3 dead from overdoses as troopers investigate Mat-Su drug trafficking
Colder temperatures are expected to make this Sunday one of the coldest Easters in recent...
Coldest stretch of air in nearly 40 years for Easter

Latest News

Nine thousand eggs were prepared for the event and placed all over the park for children to...
Easter egg hunt hosted in Eagle River by Lions Club
Dane Ferguson returns home after providing aid to those affected by the war in Ukraine
Alaskan returns from Ukraine after performing humanitarian aid
Hiker airlifted from Mile High Trailhead in Eagle River
1 sledding down powerline trail airlifted from Mile High Trailhead in Eagle River
Nearly 300 men and women from the 525th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron at Joint Base...
“Bulldogs” 525th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron returns to Alaska from deployment to Japan