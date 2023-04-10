Alaska State Troopers and Fairbanks neighbors rescue moose that fell through ice on the Chena River

FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTUU) -Early on Easter Sunday in Fairbanks, Gary Niese spotted a moose that had fallen through the ice on the Chena River.

“I looked out the window here and right over there you could see this moose fighting for his life. He was clearly unable to get out of the hole and was fighting with all his effort” said Gary Niese.

After about two hours Niese was able to round up some help.

“Naturally when I heard the call come out on the radio about a moose that needed to be free from the ice that sounded a lot more exciting than what I was doing at the time so me and the guys ran out there and used it as an opportunity to help out” said Alaska State Trooper Trevor Norris.

With assistance from local neighbors, Eric Dillon, Wildlife Officer McDowell and State Troopers Chroniger, Lindblom and Norris worked as a team and began trying to help the moose.

“Put another rope around one of the front legs and then we pulled the calf who was barely out of the hole.. let it catch its breath and it was ready to give up at that point” said Niese.

Niese says it ended up taking all six of the people there to pull the moose up.

“With the coordinated efforts of all of us, we were able to pull the moose out. It was a feat, but it was exhilarating, exciting and a nice outcome to an unfortunate situation” said neighbor Eric Dillon.

The rescuers were thankful to have some help behind the scenes from other neighbors who assisted in the process. Once the moose could stand up, it didn’t want to leave them. The troopers and neighbors could tell that the moose was appreciative of their efforts.

“Well now what are we going to do with you?” said Niese.

The rescue was addressed in a Facebook post from Alaska State Troopers that says in part that although tired and cold, the moose was able to stand on its own and thankful for the assistance. troopers wished the moose a happy Easter and warned her of the dangers of thawing ice.

Trooper Norris, who helped with the rescue, says officials generally discourage citizens from attempting to rescue or handle injured wildlife on their own due to the risks associated. He also said that while they ask the public to call them first, they appreciate the help they were provided today.

