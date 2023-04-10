Being bear aware: Anchorage bears begin emerging after hibernation

Being bear aware: Anchorage bears begin emerging after hibernation
By Georgina Fernandez
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 8:57 AM AKDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Danny Moss was talking on the phone last month when he noticed something peculiar in his backyard.

“I saw this black (thing) and I thought it was fur,” said Moss, an Anchorage resident. “And the first thing I thought was, ‘Oh, my neighbor’s dog has jumped the fence.’”

Then he began to notice the black fur slowly rise, and what he thought was a dog soon turned out to be a black bear, over six feet tall, wandering around his closed-fenced yard.

“When I lived at King Salmon, I was around coast brown bears quite a bit and I was way more surprised by seeing this black bear than I was any bear I saw out in King Salmon,” Moss said.

Early spring, especially April and May, tends to be when the Alaska Department of Fish and Game sees both brown and black bears awake from hibernation. But some bears don’t wait that long to awake from their long slumber.

“We get a few reports of bears coming out of dens in March,” said Fish and Game Wildlife Biologist Tim Spivey.

Spivey said bears emerging from hibernation demonstrate different personalities: Some might appear lethargic while others might be full of energy and looking for food.

Now is a critical time of year that Alaskans to take precautions and start making their property and bear aware and prepared.

“It’s best for the public to start putting away bird feeders,” Spivey said. “Make sure there’s no attractants outside and available for bears to get into.”

Stay informed with the latest news and weather alerts from the Alaska's News Source apps

Copyright 2023 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Municipality and Alaska snow removal crews hope to have roads, streets, and sidewalks mainly...
Anchorage reaches 100″ of snow for season, experiences coldest Easter on record
FILE - Virginia State Police said a trooper spotted a Jeep Cherokee associated with the...
Alleged abduction victim dies after shootout with police
Hiker airlifted from Mile High Trailhead in Eagle River
1 person airlifted from Eagle River trailhead after sledding crash
A moose wandered into a Providence hospital lobby in Anchorage on Thursday, April 6, 2023.
‘What’s the code for this?’ Moose wanders into Providence hospital lobby in Anchorage
A Boeing 727 cargo jet sits on the bed of a Carlile Transportation truck before being...
Cargo jet makes successful commute on Glenn Highway

Latest News

Nine thousand eggs were prepared for the event and placed all over the park for children to...
Easter egg hunt thrills kids at Eagle River Lions Club
FastCast April 10, 2023
Being bear aware: Anchorage bears begin emerging after hibernation
Being bear aware: Anchorage bears begin emerging after hibernation
Jessie Holmes wins 2023 Kobuk 440
Jessie Holmes wins 2023 Kobuk 440