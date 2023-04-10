Central Middle School student accused of bringing handgun to school

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A student at Anchorage’s Central Middle School was arrested on Monday for bringing a handgun to the school, according to a letter sent to parents by Principal Chris Bernoski.

According to the Anchorage Police Department, no students were threatened and the student in possession of the gun was arrested before lunch.

“Initial indications are that a Central Middle School student brought a handgun to the school on April 10, 2023, and showed it to other students on school grounds,” police wrote. “At least one student reported the gun to school staff who contacted the student at the school. The student cooperated; the gun was inside the student’s backpack. While the gun itself was not loaded, the backpack did contain ammunition for the weapon. There is no indication any threats were made by the student with the gun.”

Officers with the School Resource Unit were notified of the incident at 11:03 a.m. after the gun was confiscated.

Police said the student’s parents were contacted and charges were forwarded to the Division of Juvenile Justice.

In Bernoski’s email, he praised the student who reported the weapon.

“We greatly appreciate the information that was provided to us from our outstanding students so that we could ensure a safe school environment. This serves as a great example of when you see something, you say something. It made a difference,” Bernoski wrote. “Please take some time this evening to discuss this situation with your student.”

