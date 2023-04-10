Easter egg hunt thrills kids at Eagle River Lions Club

EAGLE RIVER, Alaska (KTUU) - Eagle River Lions Club Community Park was covered in brightly colored eggs Sunday afternoon for an egg hunt that hundreds of kids took part in.

The event was put on by the Eagle River Alaska Lions Club and Sleeping Lady Mountain Lions Club.

“We have five different age groups, which are divided among the fields here,” said Eagle River Lions Club member and Easter Egg Hunt Chairman Jeff Wright.

Around 9,000 eggs were prepared for the event and placed all over the park for children to find. The hunt itself lasted about 10 minutes.

“We usually have around six to eight hundred kids,” Sleeping Lady Mountain Lions Club member Bonnie Leonhard said.

The egg hunt has been part of the Lions Club Easter tradition for nearly 30 years. Before that, it was run by the Veterans of Foreign Wars.

Families have been coming to this event for generations. In the case of Pauline Mau’s family, that number is three.

“The reason why I’ve been coming here is because of my mom,” Mau said. “And, she took me here and her mom, my grandma, took her here and now I’m taking my kids here — so three generations with Easter egg hunting,” Mau said.

Mau’s two-year-old daughter, also named Pauline, won a prize in her second Easter egg hunt this year, which Pauline herself did when she took part in the Easter egg hunt for one and two-year-olds.

“It’s been amazing, the tradition of coming here every year, not only as a kid, but now as a mother,” Mau said.

During the egg hunt, the Lions Club also hosts a food drive which is run by the Eagle River Boy Scouts.

“Inside here, we have a lot of the softball girls helping with us,” Leonhard said. “So all the different organizations are here helping.”

The Eagle River Lions Club also recently welcomed back the president of Alaska SNO-X Lions Club, Dane Ferguson, who came back from a humanitarian aid mission evacuating civilians and providing medical supplies and food to those who need it in Ukraine for the past year.

